Bulawayo Council To Fill 368 Posts, Allocate 3 000 Housing Stands

By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has been given the green light by the Ministry of Local Government to fill up key 368 vacant positions to help in improving service delivery.

The council will also allocate 3 000 housing stands to home-seekers on its waiting list while the iconic Barbourfields Stadium is set for a face-lift.

These are some of the key targets set to be implemented by the mayor of the second largest city in Zimbabwe, Solomon Mguni in 2020.

“The optimistic targets for 2020 include the possible construction of a library, construction of a new school, rehabilitation of community halls, the upgrading of Barbourfields Stadium, the allocation of 3000 housing stands, the resuscitation of the Central Park and improved curriculum and enrollment in capacity building courses at council facilities,” the city father told NewZimbabwe.com in a recent interview.

“Staffing levels have been a challenge in the past year. However, with the approval from the Ministry of Local Government, 368 critical positions will be filled which will go a long way in improving service delivery.”

Some of the key posts to be filled are for nurses and doctors at local council clinics.

The mayor also said most buildings in the central business district (CBD) would be renovated as some were dilapidated and now an eyesore.

The BCC’s billing system and the Electronic Governance (e- governance) platforms would be upgraded to improve communication with stakeholders and residents.

“Consumers will now be able to easily register online and view their accounts and balances and make online bill payments. As we improve on e-governance, residents should be able to submit their metre readings and view webmaps before the end of 2020,” said Mguni.



Mguni urged the Bulawayo community to co-operate with the local authority and also play a part in taking the city to greater heights.

“The economic and social transformation agenda requires all stakeholders to actively participate in the development of the nation. Bulawayo City Council invites the residents, commerce, industry and all stakeholders to pay for municipal services and help rebuild Bulawayo.”