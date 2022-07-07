Bulawayo council wants city’s wards increased 

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO city council has resolved to increase the number of its wards from 29 to 35.

A formal proposal is set to be sent to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The decision, however, comes over a month after the election management body, completed consultations on delimitation of wards and constituencies.

The process, that comes before actual delimitation, is the responsibility of ZEC and ended on June 15, 2022, in preparation for 2023 elections

According to the latest council report, the proposal was raised by ward five councillor Felix Mhona and seconded by Arnold Dube, who alongside Donald Mabuto said council should have been part of the delimitation process.

Ward 12 councillor Lilian Mlilo said an increase in the city’s wards would ensure adequate representation of Bulawayo residents.

“The city needs more wards in order to develop and have adequate representation of the citizens,” said Mlilo.