Bulawayo councillors express worry over exorbitant tariffs

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO councillors have expressed concern over exorbitant monthly bills imposed on residents and ratepayers by the local authority.

In June this year, the local authority started billing services in United States Dollars citing a weakening local currency.

Following the move, residents and ratepayers have been receiving shocking monthly bills.

The issue of astronomic monthly bills was raised by councillors during a recent council meeting.

Ward 17 councillor, Sikhululekile Moyo raised the issue during the council meeting.

“She (councillor Moyo) was concerned about the high monthly bills. There was need to adjust the bills accordingly. She also noted that electricity load shedding was affecting revenue collection at most district revenue halls,”

“She called on council to erect solar equipment in district revenue halls,” reads the council report.

Ward 18 councillor, Edwin Ndlovu echoed Moyo’s observations.

“Councillor E .Ndlovu was concerned about high bills. Residents were complaining. This was discouraging residents to pay. There was need to clean up the billing system,” noted the report.

Ward 29 Councillor, Monica Lubimbi also concurred with her colleagues.

“Alderman M. Lubimbi concurred. Monthly bills were behind and this was now confusing residents,” further reads the report.

Ward 25 Councillor, Mzama Dube highlighted that residents needed more information with regards billing.

He said most of the high bills were being rectified.

Residents were being affected by the economic situation in the country, Dube noted.