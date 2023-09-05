Bulawayo councillors to be sworn in Wednesday

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

Bulawayo’s newly elected Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors will be sworn in on Wednesday.

The city‘s Town Clerk Christopher Dube is expected to preside over the ceremony held in the Council Chambers.

After taking their oath of office, the new councillors are expected to elect the mayor and deputy mayor.

CCC president Nelson Chamisa has already endorsed senior opposition member David Coltart to take over from Solomon Mguni as the new mayor while incumbent ward 17 councillor Skhululekile Moyo is expected to land the deputy’s post.

CCC won all seats in Bulawayo’s 29 wards.