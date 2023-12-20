Bulawayo crowns new bodybuilding champion: Hoko dominates, BodyWorks sweeps podium

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE stage lights of the Bulawayo Movie Theatre shone on a new champion Saturday afternoon, as Pritchard Carter Hoko emerged victorious in the fiercely contested Mr Bulawayo Bodybuilding Championship.

Hoko, flexing his impressive physique, bested four other competitors to claim the coveted title, succeeding the legendary Lovemore Munyamana who recently retired after a 15-year reign.

The victory was particularly sweet for BodyWorks Gym, as all three podium positions were swept by their talented athletes.

Elliot Mukaro took the well-deserved runner-up spot, while Darryl Ndlovu secured third place, showcasing the gym’s commitment to excellence.

Adding to the excitement, a generous sponsorship package of US$10,000 from AG Petroleum fueled the competition.

This year’s edition marked a shift in focus, prioritising local talent with its “Bulawayo-only” rule. This provided ample opportunities for homegrown athletes to shine while giving the competition a distinctly regional flavour.

Beyond the main event, other categories saw equally impressive displays of strength and dedication.