Bulawayo Dam Levels Increase To 53 Percent

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO city dam levels have risen from about 29 percent to 53 percent capacity following heavy rains that have been pounding the country since December last year.

Speaking soon after a special council meeting Friday, Mayor Solomon Mguni revealed that the city’s dam levels have risen by at least 30 % from an overall percentage of 20% in November 2020.

The city last year decommissioned three of its main water supply dams, Umzingwane, Upper Ncema and lower Ncema due to serious water shortages.

Six major dams supply the city with water.

“The city of Bulawayo is grateful to the Almighty God for the rains that have been received in our supply dams since the start of the rain season.

“The dam levels have risen by at least 30 percent from an overall percentage of 20 percent in November 2020 to 53 percent as at Friday 5 February 2020,” said Mayor Mguni.

Following the improved water situation in the city, the mayor said council has resolved to revise its water supply strategy in the city.

“Council met and resolved for the progressive rolling out of the water restoration strategy against the available raw water and available pumping capacities so as to slowly introduce a programmed water shedding regime which will be gradually suspended towards mid-March 2021,” said Mguni.

The mayor also revealed that council will be recommissioning its Flowserve water pumps in March this year.

“The additional pumping through the Flowserve pumps is expected to increase the treatment capacity from the current 92 ML/day to 145 ML/ day.

“This will assist in building the raw water reservoir and ensure its gradual restoration to the water supply system.

“The city thus proposed a formal 144 water shedding programme which will be gradually normalized to ensure water twice a week,” said Mguni.