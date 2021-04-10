Bulawayo Fire, Ambulance Officers Appeal For Full Military Burial Honours

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

COUNCIL workers attached to the Bulawayo Fire and Ambulances Services have requested the city council to accord their departed members full military honours similar to those conferred to members of the defence forces.

According to council minutes, the city council’s acting chief fire officer, Linos Phiri on 19 March wrote to the town clerk, Christopher Dube requesting the prestigious national military honours for the departed life and property savers.

“All serving and former commissioned officers who would have attained the position of station officer and above were to have a water tender and an ambulance accompanying a turntable ladder used a hearse from the funeral parlour to a local place where the body would lie in state with pall bearers in full undress gear with caps,” Phiri’s letter reads in part to council.

“This is in line with the general practice in military and para military services.”

Phiri went on to propose that the rituals should only be accorded to officers who will be buried in Bulawayo.

“The procession shall proceed in the same manner to the final place on the condition that it would be in Bulawayo. In both cases, the procession shall pass at a fire station for a parade. For serving non-commissioned officers, the funeral parlour hearse shall be accompanied by a fire tender carrying bearers and an ambulance,” Phiri further proposed.

In response, Bulawayo’s acting town planning director, whose identity was not mentioned in the council minutes, said the request was in order as it was the norm with the military burial protocols the world over.

The acting planning director added the cost to council, for the military honours, would be minimal as the service would be limited to occurrences in the city only.