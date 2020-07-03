Bulawayo Hotel Chef Killed, 12 Injured In Binga Road Accident

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A VEHICLE carrying Holiday Inn Bulawayo Hotel chefs overturned and killed one while 12 were injured.

They were travelling from Binga where they had been contracted to provide catering services at the commissioning of a water treatment plant Wednesday.

The water ministry commissioned the treatment plant Wednesday afternoon at Binga Centre with the accident occurring in the evening of the same day.

One of the employees, Collin Mashake (54) died on admission to Kamativi Clinic while the rest were admitted following an accident that occurred near the now defunct Kamativi mine on the Cross Dete-Binga road at 7 pm, a report made to the police stated.

Holiday Inn had reportedly hired the vehicle from a travel agency.

“Upon reaching the 25km peg on the Cross Dete-Binga road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned. It rolled several times before landing on its wheels facing where it was coming from,” the police report reads.

Police attended the scene and took all the injured to Kamativi clinic but Mashake of Ntabazinduna Flats in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, was confirmed dead on admission.

The driver Canaan Madyara (39), who sustained head, neck, arm, and leg injuries and the other passengers are still admitted at Kamativi clinic. One was later transferred to St Patrick’s Hospital in Hwange because of the serious injuries.

Binga-Cross Dete road has become a death trap with a number of accidents occurring because of dangerous potholes that characterise the stretch.

Some vehicles have also fallen into the steep slope on the side of the road at the sharp curves near Kamativi, where a haulage truck two years ago killed scores of members of the apostolic sect who were travelling to Binga.

Last month, a Zimparks vehicle killed one ranger and injured five other passengers when the truck veered off the road and overturned once along the same road.