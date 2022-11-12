Bulawayo juvenile hangs self following food altercation with mum

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating the case of an 11 year old female juvenile who allegedly committed suicide after an altercation with her mother over food.

The girl, name provided, is from Mabuthweni Suburb.

The now deceased was a Grade 5 pupil at Mpumelelo Primary School in Mpopoma High Density Suburb.

“On the 6th of November 2022, the girl had a misunderstanding with her mother over why she had failed to bring her food to Mabuthweni Shops where she sells gas. The mother then beat her with a cooking stick several times on her legs ,” said acting Bulawayo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele .

Police said after the incident, the mother went out, leaving her alone at home.

“Around 1400 hours on the same day, the deceased‘s mother was advised by children who are neighbours that she had hanged herself with a rope underneath a short apple tree in the yard,” said the police.

The mother found her daughter hanging on the tree branch.

“She tried to save life by untying her from the tree and carrying her to the sitting room where she summoned an ambulance. Upon arrival, the ambulance attendant noticed that she had already passed away.”