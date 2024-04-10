Bulawayo man (40) pleads guilty to bestiality, sentenced to community service

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Kimpton Sibanda (40) was two weeks ago caught red-handed sexually abusing a donkey in a cattle kraal at Bilas Farm, Bulawayo where he works.

Sibanda was arrested and appeared in court facing charges of bestiality.

He was convicted on his guilty plea.

In a statement Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) said Sibanda was sentenced to a wholly suspended 10-month jail term and 350 hours of community service.

“Kimton Sibanda (40) who is employed as a domestic worker at Bilas Farm in Bulawayo was ordered to perform 350 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to bestiality charges.

“On the 26th of March 2024, the accused person was caught in the act of having sexual intercourse with a donkey by two witnesses inside his employer’s cattle kraal.

“The two witnesses reported the matter to police leading to the arrest of the accused person. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a wholly suspended 10 months imprisonment. He was ordered to perform 350 hours of community service,” reads the statement.