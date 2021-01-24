Bulawayo Man Arrested After Being Caught With Zebra Skin

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 62-year-old man who was found in possession of a zebra skin and tail.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Jabulani Sifelani, who is from the city’s Nguboyenja high density suburb, was arrested in North End on Tuesday afternoon following a tip-off from members of the public.

“We received a tip-off from community members to the effect that there has been sighting of zebra skin dumped in a drainage system along Kirton Road,” said Insp Ncube, adding that police followed up on the tip-off and caught Sifelani red-handed at the crime scene.

Sifelani is currently detained at Bulawayo Central police station pending completion of investigations.

The police spokesperson appealed to members of the public to desist from poaching wild animals.

Last week, police in the city also arrested three men who were found in possession of five pieces of ivory.

The three suspects, Leonard Murwira (48) , Enock Mhlanga (62) and Pius Ntini (30) were also arrested following a tip off.