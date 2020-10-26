Bulawayo Mayor leads tributes for late popular musician Cal Vin

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

BULAWAYO mayor, Solomon Mguni has led tributes from the city council for late popular musician Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo who was killed in a hit and run car accident Saturday night.

Nhliziyo, who was affectionately known by his stage name Cal Vin ‘That Luveve Boy’, died in the early hours of Sunday morning after the unfortunate incident which happened a few metres away from his Luveve home.

In a statement Monday and on behalf of the local authority, mayor Mguni paid tribute to the late talented musician and sent condolences to the Nhliziyo family.

“The City joins the Nhliziyo family, Bulawayo and the nation at large in mourning and celebrating the life of the talented and illustrious son of the City of Kings.

“The untimely passing of Cal_Vin has robbed Bulawayo and the world of a promising musician and artiste who embodied the role of Bulawayo as a cultural hub.

“We are sad to lose a selfless member of the community who strive despite numerous challenges to share his outstanding talent and nurture upcoming musicians.

“Our greatest sympathy goes to the Nhliziyo family. The City’s creative arts sector is poor without him. May his soul rest in peace,” said Mguni.

Reports state that Cal_Vin was in the company of his girlfriend and friends just near his home at Luveve 5 when the tragedy befell him.

Moments before, the crew had been out watching football at Emakhandeni Cricket Club.

Cal Vin is said to have been hit by a car that was only identified by colour as white.