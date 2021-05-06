Bulawayo Mourns City’s First Black Town Clerk

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Municipality has sent a condolence message following the death of the city’s first black town clerk Michael Mkanyiso Ndubiwa.

He died Tuesday aged 86 at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

Ndubiwa was suffering from a kidney ailment.

The city’s mayor, Solomon Mguni described the late Ndubiwa as “key in enhancing a culture of efficiency, productiveness, excellence, and transparency within the city which ensured that the city continued to provide quality services.”

In a separate statement, the council said it was saddened by the death of Ndubiwa.

“His Worship Solomon Mguni, the Mayor, Aldermen and Councillors, Town Clerk Christopher Dube, heads of council departments, staff and residents of the city of Bulawayo have learnt with sadness of the passing on of the former town clerk, Dr. Michael Mkanyiso Ndubiwa on Tuesday, 4 May 2021,” the council said.

Ndubiwa worked as an assistant teacher under the African Education Department, the Barclays Bank, and as a cadet revenue clerk for the then Rhodesian government.

He later joined the Bulawayo City Council as an administrative assistant – finance, rent collection, and staff relations in the housing and amenities department.

He also held various positions in the city, including as the district administrative assistant and superintend for Lobengula/Pelandaba before his appointment as city town clerk on 1 September 1984, and becoming the first black person to hold the esteemed position.

He also made history by becoming the first African to qualify for a diploma at the Institute of Town Clerks of Southern Africa.

Before retiring from public life, Ndubiwa was a trustee of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust, a member of the Censorship Appeal Board under the Home Affairs Ministry, a member of the Technical College Advisory Council, Delimitation and Foundation Committee of the National University of Science and Technology among other boards.

Mourners are gathered at Number 25 Glenwood Road, Woodlands in Bulawayo.