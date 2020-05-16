Bulawayo police assault victims identify tormentors

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

TWO Bulawayo sisters who were severely assaulted by police officers for violating the country’s lockdown rules Thursday identified their alleged assailants during a parade.

The women, Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu identified Simbarashe Bvekwa and Tichaona Zariro as the perpetrators.

Following the identification, the implicated police officers were set to appear in court at the Western Commonage Courts Friday but their trial failed to kick off after the victim‘s lawyers raised issues to do with the matter in which the investigations were being held.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, lawyer Nqobani Sithole said the investigating officers did not fully adhere to the instruction given by the prosecution.

“The investigations are bringing something up. The entry which was given by the Director of the Public prosecution was not fully adhered to and we insist that the entry must be fully complied with.

“There are also some administrative issues that need to be complied with before the accused persons are brought to court.

“An identification parade was done and two police officers were picked up,” said Sithole.

The lawyer said apart from the alleged assailants, there are other police officers who participated by omission.

“That is the issue which we want to be attended to. There is a vehicle which was used as a getaway car at some stage and it has not been investigated to see who the driver was. But I think we are in the right direction.

“The only thing that we need to do is to catalyse investigations and attend to the entries by the director of the public prosecution,” added Sithole.