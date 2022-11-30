Bulawayo Polytechnic Bans mini skirts

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO Polytechnic has banned some clothing apparel which the learning institution deemed inappropriate.

According to a students’ circular by the college’s principal, Chiedza Masanganise, female students are no longer allowed to wear string tops, see through clothes , skin tight clothes, biker and bum shorts, while male students have also been barred from wearing vents that are more than 5 cm above the knee and dropping off trousers and shorts.

“The institution’s mandate is to train and groom professionals for commerce and industry, therefore the following dressing is not recommended on campus and at all Bulawayo Polytechnic functions outside campus,” reads part of Masanganise’s circular.

Following the directive, the principal said non-compliant students will be chased away from the institution.

“If not properly dressed, the students will be asked to correct before accessing any Bulawayo Polytechnic facility and lectures. As an institution, we encourage you to be dressed according to your trade,” said Masanganise.