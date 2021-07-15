Bulawayo, Property Developer Clash Over Egodini Mall Construction Costs

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council and a South African property developer, Terracotta Private Limited, have clashed over the value of the Egodini Mall project, raising fears of corrupt engagements between senior officials from the two entities.

In 2016, Terracotta reportedly submitted a US$60 million bid for the redevelopment of the Basch Street terminus popularly known as Egodini under the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

Construction of the mall started in March 2018 after the council relocated hundreds of vendors and public transport operators operating at the site.

The contractors were supposed to have completed the first phase by November 2019, but after missing the deadline they set another target for March 2020.

However, since then, the multi-dollar project has failed to take off several times leading to both ratepayers and councilors demanding the immediate termination of the deal.

It has, however, emerged that the value of the project is US$25 million as opposed to the US$60 million which the local authority claims the company submitted in its bid.

Addressing journalists during a virtual press briefing Wednesday, a Terracotta official, Thulani Moyo denied his company had submitted a US$60 million bid for the project to the Bulawayo City Council.

Moyo said his company submitted a US$25 million bid for the project.

“This number, US$60 million, we do not know where it comes from. I think it has been branded about by the media. We are not sure who created that number of US$60 million,” he said.

“What we did in terms of what we would invest in our bid submission is we prepared a scheme and in terms of that scheme, we gave an estimate of how much we thought maybe the cost of that scheme.

“That scheme was nowhere near the US$60m that is indicated there,” said Moyo.

The Terracotta official clarified when the bidding was prepared, there were three companies, and one of the companies proposed to invest US$1 million, the second – US$5 million in the project while his company proposed US$25 million.

However, previous council minutes state that Terracotta had projected that it would spend around US$60 million on the project.

However, following the contradiction over the figure the town clerk, Christopher Dube advised Moyo to check with his colleagues who did bid submissions to review the document and correct the position in due course.