Bulawayo Ready To Kick-Start Vaccination After Covid-19 Jab Delivery

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO Friday received its first delivery of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in preparation for the province’s inoculation programme which commences on Monday next week.

The vaccination programme started in Harare Thursday with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as health minister also taking the jab.

Bulawayo acting Provincial Medical Director Welcome Mlilo said they were targeting to vaccinate nearly 6 000 frontline workers in the province.

Mlilo said Bulawayo has been allocated five teams to spearhead the process.

Bulawayo has recorded 198 Covid-19 fatalities from a total 5 162 confirmed cases against 1 414 deaths emanating from 35 315 cases nationally.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Health Director Edwin Sibanda said Nkulumane, Lobengula, Entumbane, Cowdray Park and Pumula have so far recorded the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities.

Sibanda said the highest number of confirmed cases were recorded in Emganwini, Nketa, Cowdray Park, Nkulumane, Pumula and CBD.

“Public Health Surveillance systems are currently in place to assist in the early detection, monitoring, prediction and prevention of human illness,” he said.

“The integration of both indicator and event-based surveillance activities have assisted in the early detection and management of the Covid-19 and pandemic in Bulawayo” said Sibanda.

The government is targeting to vaccinate approximately 49 000 health workers nationally under the first phase.

Sinopharm vaccine’s efficacy is rated at 79 to 86 percent.