Bulawayo Records 218 Diarrhoea Cases, 3 Deaths 

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A TOTAL of 218 diarrhoea cases have been recorded in Bulawayo’s Luveve high density suburb with five diarrhoea patients admitted at Mpilo hospital.

Three children in the same high density suburb are said to have died from diarrhoea complications last week.

The deceased’s families claim the deaths were linked to dirty and unsafe water pumped by the Bulawayo City Council.

Speaking at a water crisis meeting held at the Large City Hall Wednesday, the city’s chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou said the council had moved in to address the outbreak.

“Council has adopted a two prolonged approach to the outbreak. Firstly, we are trying to minimise further contamination by temporarily exempting Luveve from water shedding. We are also doing case management by deploying health personnel who are moving door to door assisting the patients,” said Zhou.

However, the official said water shedding will depend on the city’s reservoir water levels.

The council has implemented a 144-hour weekly water-shedding programme as part of measures to conserve the city’s dwindling supplies.

“We are saying since it is an outbreak, all people with diarrhoea like symptoms in Luveve and nearby Cowdray Park will be treated at council clinics free of charge. The same also applies to ambulances. Please note that this facility will not apply to people from other suburbs except the two suburbs,” said Zhou, adding the council was still waiting for the outcome of stool samples taken to a laboratory for testing.

“We have taken samples to the laboratory and we are waiting for the results. It normally takes 48 to 72 hours for the results to come out.”

Zhou also urged residents to practise good hygiene in the wake of the outbreak.