Bulawayo residents challenge Zinwa on water supply

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO residents have challenged the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) to fulfil its commitment to complete the Epping Forest water project before end of this October.

Early this month, representatives of Bulawayo Water Action (Buwa) and Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) toured the Epping Forest water project in Nyamandlovu where Zinwa officials assured the residents of an additional 10 megalitres of water into the city council’s water reticulation system.

Bulawayo City Council is facing a debilitating water crisis which has seen some residents going for more than a month without water.

“During the tour of Epping Forest, Zinwa officials reiterated their position to have the project completed by the end of October. Buwa has, therefore begun a process where it is using social media to get Bulawayo residents to count down to the end of October deadline,” said BPRA Coordinator Emmanuel Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said during the next two days, residents will be displaying posters reminding the water utility to fulfil its promise of providing water to the residents.

“The countdown will be done until October 31 where we expect Zinwa to issue an official statement clarifying if they have met their target or not. Should Zinwa confirm that water is now flowing to Bulawayo on October 31, we shall shift our focus to Bulawayo City Council and ask it to prove that there are 10 megalitres of water coming by improving the water schedule scheme,” he said.

In September this year, Zinwa started drilling boreholes at Epping Forest in Nyamandlovu as part of efforts by the government to augment water supply in Bulawayo following the release of $205 million for the project.

As of mid-September, it was revealed that five boreholes had been drilled at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer with five more expected to be completed before year-end.