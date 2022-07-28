Bulawayo residents demand termination of South African companies’ contracts; bemoan delays in rehabilitating eGodini 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

RESIDENTS of Bulawayo have demanded immediate cancellation of contracts given to two South African companies, citing delays by one while the other has been accused of usurping council.

Terracotta Trading Limited (TTPL), which is rebuilding the popular Basch Street Rank, also known as eGodini, under a build operate and transfer (BOT) facility, has failed to meet numerous deadlines it has set for itself.

Launched in 2016 before getting a permit in 2020, the South African company has so far only razed down structures which were there, raising doubts from residents on its capacity to fulfill intended plans for the multi-million-dollar new complex.

Tendy Three Investments, on the other hand, which recently got into an arrangement with council to manage its city parking, has been accused of overcharging drivers.

Speaking to journalists Thursday, Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) secretary for administration, Thembalani Dube, said: “Abandoned parking bays and deserted streets tell a story. Unfortunately, the only language that Tendy Three understands is profits. Tendy Three should hand over the parking project back to Bulawayo City Council and head to South Africa.

“Parking fees should also be reduced from the current $1 per hour to $1 per day.

“It is the submission of BRRA that while contracting out is a good initiative, if not properly managed, it has the potential to replace government monopoly with a private one, with drastically reduced efficiency.

“BCC must cancel the eGodini tender to Terracotta as they have proved to have no capacity.”

Terracotta had promised to have finished constructions at eGodini in April this year after previous deadlines were said to have been missed as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns.