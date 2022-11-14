BULAWAYO: newly born baby found dumped at football pitch 

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A newly born baby boy was Saturday dumped on a football pitch in Bulawayo’s Matshobana High Density Suburb.

The infant had no clothes but was wrapped in a blanket while his umbilical cord was still unattended to.

“The infant was discovered this morning by women who were on their way to their fields next to National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) premises,” local councillor Donaldson Mabutho told newzimbabwe.com in an interview.

“The women also claim that on Friday, they saw the unidentified suspect loitering at the place where the baby was abandoned. The women allegedly confronted the suspect before she hurriedly left the place.”

He said immediately after the women had left the place, the suspect allegedly returned again to the same place.

“We believe she returned later and dumped the baby, only wrapped in a blanket. We thank God that the baby is alive because it seems he spent the whole night in the open.

The councillor said the incident was reported at Matshobana Police Station where the baby was left in the care of the Victim Friendly Unit before being taken to the hospital for further medical care.

“I think after all the formalities, the baby will be taken to the Department of Social Welfare,” said the Cllr Mabutho

He appealed to well- wishers for donations, especially clothes.

Police however, insisted the incident has yet to be brought to their attention.