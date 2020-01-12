Bulawayo revises 2020 budget to $2,7 billion

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council has revised its 2020 budget from $2, 8 billion to $2, 7 billion following government’s rejection of the initial proposal.

In September last year, council announced a $2, 8 billion budget for 2020 to be propped up through rate increases.

Delivering his end of year message Wednesday, Mayor Solomon Mguni said the revised budget is currently awaiting approval by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

“The year 2020’s total budget is estimated at $2, 7 billion, made up of the revenue budget of $1.3 billion and the capital budget of $1.4 billion. The budget was resubmitted to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on the 3rd of December 2019 and is currently awaiting approval,” Mguni said.

“It is anticipated that council will pursue its quest for continuous improvement in service delivery exploring as many initiatives, partnerships and collaborations.”

The mayor urged residents to timeously pay their bills.

“To achieve all the planned projects for the city of Kings in 2020, we need to work together with our residents and stakeholders in ensuring that we all timeously pay our bills and improve on revenue efficiency in accordance with the 2020 budget,” he said.

According to the city’s Financial Director, Kimpton Ndimande, the budget reportedly got no queries at the close of the objection period on 25 October last year.