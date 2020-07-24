Bulawayo robbery suspect nabbed

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a spate of armed robberies, vehicle break-ins as well as possession of dangerous drugs.

Lindelani Enock Moyo of Tshabalala suburb was arrested on Monday while driving a silver-grey Honda Fit with no number plates.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Moyo was spotted at Kelvin West industrial site by one of his victims when he was about to break into his (victim) vehicle in the company of three others who are still at large.

“Complainant confronted the accused persons who jumped into their silver Honda Fit without rear number plates an d sped away.

“Complainant who was armed with a pistol, gave chase and fired some shots and the Honda Fit was hit just above the rear left wheel but managed to out-pace the complainant,” said Inspector Ncube.

Following the incident, Moyo made a report at Western Commonage police station.

Inspector Ncube said later during the day, some police officers from Drill Hall Traffic observed a silver Honda Fit without number plates parked along 13th avenue.

“They developed interest as police have information and numerous reports on cases by unnumbered vehicles. They went to check and three suspects ran away but Lindani Enock Moyo was arrested,” said Inspector Ncube.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found dagga, car breaking equipment and two different number plates ADM 8101 and AEV3249.

“Further investigations revealed that the vehicle was registered in ADM 8101 by the original owner, but it was involved in an accident and taken by an insurance company as a right-off.

“The insurance company sold the vehicle through Hammer and Tongues (auctioneers) but this new owner continued using the plates unchanged,” said Inspector Ncube.

He warned motorists not to drive vehicles without number plates saying they risked being arrested and their vehicles impounded.