Bulawayo Runs Out Of Anti-Venom Drugs

By Bulawayo Correspondent

COUNCIL clinics in Bulawayo have reportedly run out of anti-venom drugs used in treating snake bites.

Snake envenomation is most common during the rainy season when there is tall grass which is conducive for snake habitats.

A Sourcetown resident said she failed to get treatment at a local council clinic after she was beaten by a snake while tilling her fields on Christmas Day.

“I was beaten by a snake while working on my field on Christmas Day. I tried to seek medical assistance at a local clinic, but I was told the clinic had run out of anti-venom drugs,” she said.

She said she was then forced to seek traditional remedies to cure herself.

Treatment of snake envenomation consists mainly of the administration of antibiotics, analgesics, anti-venom tropical snake polyvalent, anti-toxoid tetanus, antihistamines, and traditional medicine.

The majority of snake bites occur at night and in most cases when the victim accidentally steps on the snake.

The most common snake bites in Zimbabwe are caused by cobras, puff adders, black and green mamba. Most of the bites occur below the knee or the leg.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get a comment from the Bulawayo City Council health director, Edwin Sibanda failed, as he did not respond to questions directed to him.