Bulawayo Runs Out Of Covid Vaccination Cards

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO has been hit by a shortage of Covid-19 vaccination cards and registers, a development which has resulted in some people failing to acquire proof they have been inoculated.

The city is reported to be also fast running out of vaccination doses.

Bulawayo has to date received 63 200 vaccines of Sinopharm and Sinovac and average of 3 000 people visit the city’s vaccination centres daily.

Speaking at the Bulawayo Metropolitan inter-ministerial Covid-19 task taskforce meeting held in the city this week, Bulawayo City Director of Health Services, Edwin Sibanda said as a result of the vaccination cards shortage, council was forced to request Matabeleland North and South provinces to provide them with some.

“We received far less vaccination cards than vaccine doses. Obviously people wanted evidence to show their relatives and friends. Medical aid companies such as MASCA came in to print temporary cards and at one visit to Mater Dei (Hospital), we found people going to collect their cards after vaccination,” he said.

“This was inconvenient as some people would be travelling hoping to have their second doses elsewhere.”

Sibanda also complained about the shortage of vaccination registers used to state details of vaccinated people.

The director told the meeting there were also fears the available vaccines might run out by the end of the week.

“We have 36 000 vaccines left and by Friday there would be none. For the second stage of phase one, we received 50 000 Sinovac doses in Bulawayo, so when we open all clinics and centres to vaccinate 3 000 which is a daily target.

“You will find that after dividing the number of people and vaccines, you have 16 days of supply. Therefore, to say everyone must come and vaccinate when we know we have few vaccines in stock is a challenge,” said Sibanda.

He went on to appeal to the Health Ministry to allocate Bulawayo with enough vaccines and cards.

“Our target was initially 100 000 people and asked for 220 000 vaccine doses but we were only given 13 200. We then realised we will receive vaccines as per availability from the ministry. Then for the second stage, we asked for 100 000 doses but were given 50 000 so we do not know when the next allocation will come,” he said.