Bulawayo sangoma in soup over fake money 

By Staff Reporter

A Bulawayo traditional healer has been taken to court after he was found in possession of counterfeit USD and South African Rand notes at his Cowdray Park home.

Misheck Ncube (42), it is alleged would use the fake money to dupe his clients during money rituals, having made them pay deposits of up to US$5 000 on the pretext that their money would multiply.

Ncube appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court for possession of articles of criminal use.

He was found guilty and convicted.

According to prosecutors, on the 27th of May 2024, Police detectives received information suggesting that the accused person was in possession of counterfeit money at his residence.

“Acting on this information, detectives apprehended the accused person at Tredgold, Bulawayo, on the same day.

“The accused person subsequently led detectives to his place of residence where a search yielded a plastic bag concealed beneath a pillow in the bedroom.

“The plastic contained counterfeit notes denominated in United States Dollars and South African Rand, totaling US$14 870 and ZAR400 respectively,” the court heard.

In court, Ncube then disclosed that he used the counterfeit money in his traditional practice when he deceived victims into believing that they could attain wealth through money rituals, requiring an initial payment of US$5 000 in some instances.

“His promise was merely a ruse designed to exploit the victims.

“When his victims came to complain that the rituals had not worked, he would claim that the victims had failed to perform the enchantment correctly, thereby rendering the ritual ineffective.

“The accused person would then refuse to refund his victims.”

Ncube was sentenced to six months imprisonment of which two months were suspended.

A further four months were suspended on condition of 140 hours of community service. The counterfeit money was forfeited.