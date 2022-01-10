Bulawayo Suburbs To Go For Four Days Without Water

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE BULAWAYO City Council has announced a four-day water supply disconnection for some low-density suburbs in the city starting this Sunday.

The city’s town clerk, Christopher Dube said the move had been necessitated by routine maintenance work on the water pipeline which supplies the affected suburbs.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be interruption on water supplies to areas fed by Tuli reservoir from Sunday, 9 January 2022 at 3 pm to Wednesday, 12 January 2022 at 3 pm,” he said.

“This interruption will allow for the inspection of cracks and soundness of the clear water reservoir at Ncema that feeds into the Tuli reservoir.”

Dube added the affected suburbs include Esigodini, Imbizo, Matshemuhlope, Parklands, Kumalo, Sunninghill, Riverside and Waterford.

He also apologised to the affected residents.

“Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused and assures the affected residents that supplies will be restored once the treatment and subsequent pumping resumes at Ncema Water Works.”