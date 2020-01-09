Bulawayo targets borehole rehabilitation to ease city water woes

By Bulawayo Correspondent

AUTHORITIES in waterless Bulawayo have set sights towards the completion of the rehabilitation of boreholes at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer this year in attempts to avert potential disaster ever posed by the city’s continued water challenges.

As of Wednesday this week, the city’s total dam percentage stood at 35.40%.

Bulawayo’s perennial water woes saw the troubled local authority decommission two of its major water supply dams, Umzingwane and Upper Ncema last year.

The city is also expected to decommission its third dam, Lower Ncema within the next few weeks.

Presenting his end of year message to residents Wednesday, city mayor Solomon Mguni said the Nyamandlovu Aquifer at Epping Forest will bring an additional 10 mega litres of water to the city.

“We anticipate the completion of the Epping Forest project in the new year which is expected to bring in at least 10 mega litres of water per day.

“Due to the El nino and Elnina effects and climate change, water supply challenges are currently being faced by the residents of Bulawayo.

“We remain hopeful for bountiful rains that will ensure that we provide adequate water supply to the residents,” said Mguni.

The mayor said the year under review had presented numerous challenges and obstacles to the city’s efforts to deliver quality service to rate payers.

“Other persistent challenges affecting service delivery effectiveness included inadequate manpower, limited and obsolete plant, equipment and vehicles, erratic fuel and electricity shortages,” said the Mayor.