Bulawayo to decommission another dam

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council is set to decommission another dam in the next three weeks if the city fails to get significant rains within the same period.

Bulawayo has already decommissioned two of its main water supply dams, Umzingwane and Upper Ncema.

Six major dams supply the city with water. The other dams are Insiza Mayfair, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi.

City Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Simela Dube said another dam, Lower Ncema is currently sitting at just above 10 percent of its capacity.

“Lower Ncema is sitting just above 10 percent of its capacity, meaning it could be decommissioned in the next three weeks if we do not get any inflows from the current promising rains,” said Dube.

As at January 8 2020, the city‘s total dam percentage stood at 35.40%.

Presenting his end of year message to residents recently, Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni said council will complete the rehabilitation of boreholes at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer this year so as to augment the city’s dwindling water supplies.

He said the Nyamandlovu Aquifer at Epping Forest will bring an additional 10 mega litres of water to the city.