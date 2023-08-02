Bulawayo vendors force marched to Zanu PF Cowdray Park rally

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

VENDING stalls and some shops in Bulawayo’s Central Business District (CBD) were shut down Wednesday after vendors were forced to attend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rally in Cowdray Park.

Zanu PF activists clad in party regalia were moving around the CBD ordering vendors to attend the rally.

The ruling party also deployed more than 10 Zupco buses in the CBD to ferry the vendors to the venue.

A NewZimbabwe.com news crew witnessed scores of reluctant vendors being force-marched into empty buses at various pickup points in the city.

“I came in town around 6am intending to sell my wares as usual but I was surprised when a fellow vendor told me that no one is allowed to operate until the President has finished his programme. If I was told yesterday, I would have not bothered coming into town today because I am not a Zanu PF supporter. I have my own party which I support and why force people to attend political meetings,” said a vendor who only identified herself as Janet.

Another vendor, one Kamudyariwa said he was also forced to attend Mnangagwa’s rally.

“Right now, I am stuck with over 20 boxes of tomatoes which I was hoping to sell today. These guys just come to my stall and ordered me to leave everything and board a bus to come to Cowdray Park. Already, I have lost business, and who is going to compensate me for this loss?” he said.

Some vendors preferred to go back to their homes than attend the Zanu PF rally.

“I cannot be forced to attend a meeting of a political party to which I do not belong. I would rather go home and warm myself than attend the rally. Forcing people to attend rallies does not translate into votes,” said the vendor who also preferred anonymity.

So far Mnangagwa has held rallies in several districts across the country where thousands of people have been bussed.