Bulawayo Water Woes Set To End

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE water insecure Bulawayo City Council has received a timely boast following the completion of the installation of seven solar –powered boreholes in the city’s western suburbs.

In March this year , Coca Cola Foundation and Danish Church Aid provided $US 50 000 for the drilling of the boreholes which are expected to go a long way in solving the city’s perennial water challenges.

Coca-Cola foundation President , Saadia Madsjerb said over 25 000 residents will benefit from the project.

“This project is built on the success of the Coca-Cola Foundation ‘s Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN) which improved access to clean water for six million Africans in more than 4,000 communities across 41 countries,” said Madsbjerg.

Dan Church Aid Country Director Mads Schack Lindergard said the project is designed to empower communities in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic while delivering on the vital human need of access to water.

“The provision of the solarized boreholes will alleviate climate change –induced water shortages in low-income residential areas housing some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the city which has been made possible through a generous grant from the Coca-Cola Foundation,” said Lindegard.

The city‘s Mayor Solomon Mguni said the project will bring an uninterrupted portable water access to the residents. The city of Bulawayo has been facing perennial water shortages due to successive draughts.