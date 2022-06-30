Bulawayo woman and juvenile raped, robbed

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

TWO Bulawayo women were on Sunday raped and robbed by two unidentified armed men in their own house while a male relative was asleep in another room.

The incident happened at around 3 am when the suspects, yet to be apprehended broke into the house while the victims were asleep.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the accused persons were armed with a kitchen knife and scissors.

“On the 26th of June 2022 around o330 hours, two unknown accused persons were armed with a kitchen knife, scissors and used an unknown object to open the sitting room window which is next to the main door and unlocked the door from inside and gained entry into the house,” said Ncube.

Ncube said one of the suspects entered the bedroom in which one of the victims was sleeping.

The suspect force-marched the woman to the lounge and raped her.

“The second suspect proceeded to the other bedroom where he ordered the juvenile to undress and raped her once with protection.

The police spokesperson said the robbers ransacked the house and took a Huawei p10 cell phone and left.

The victims then informed their brother who was sleeping in the spare bedroom.

He escorted them to ZRP Cowdray Park to file a report. The victims were referred to the hospital.