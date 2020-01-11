Bulawayo’s Egodini project set for Phase 1 completion in six months – Mayor

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council is set to complete the first phase of the multi-million-dollar Egodini project within the next six months, Mayor Solomon Mguni has said.

In 2016, Terracotta Trading (Pvt) Ltd (TTLP) won a US$60 million tender for the redevelopment of Basch Street Terminus, popularly known as Egodini under the Build-Operate-and-Transfer facility.

The project has however missed set deadlines due to the prevailing economic challenges facing the country.

The first phase of the project which includes the construction of informal traders’ stalls, taxi rank and public toilets was supposed to have been completed by end of November last year.

“One of the projects affected was the Basch Street Terminus. Phase one of the project is now anticipated to be completed either at the end of the first quarter of 2020 or beginning of the second quarter.

“The prevailing inflationary environment and increase in interest rates further affected the completion of the transportation hub,” Mayor Mguni told stakeholders on Wednesday.

City fathers recently toured the site and expressed their unhappiness over the company’s failure to meet the November 2019 deadline.

Despite the challenging operating environment, Mguni revealed that the project has created 90 direct employment opportunities to local residents.

Once completed, the terminus is expected to handle at least three million travellers per month.