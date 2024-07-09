Burglars hit Tourism Deputy Minister Mnangagwa’s office

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

UNIDENTIFIED burglars reportedly broke into Tourism and Hospitality Industry deputy minister Tongai Mnangagwa’s offices recently, with the security breach only being noticed Monday.

The ministry’s offices are located at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) building along Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.

By the time of publishing, New Zimbabwe.com could not immediately establish the motive of the break-in as police were still investigating the matter.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with an alleged break-in at the office of the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Tongai Mnangagwa in Harare between 5th and 8th July 2024,” said Nyathi.

The deputy minister, who is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew, confirmed the incident to State media Tuesday saying suspects gained entry through the ceiling.

“We are still searching if they took anything. We have police at the scene right now,” he told a local daily newspaper.

The incident follows similar attacks targeted at the president’s son, Finance Deputy Minister David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa’s Borrowdale home in Harare.

On June 25, an intruder left six cartridges – three outside the finance deputy minister’s main bedroom door and three on the lawn outside the double-storey property.

The first security breach occurred on June 23 at around 10 pm when unknown burglars stole the Treasury deputy chief’s 9mm Beretta pistol with 15 live cartridges and US$500 cash from the bedroom as he watched TV with his wife.

The latest was a fire that broke out at the 35-year-old deputy minister’s house on June 28, just before midnight.