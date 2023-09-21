Burna Boy says there is ‘no dead agenda’ with his postponed FNB Stadium concert

While many want to witness an electrifying performance by Burna Boy live, the excitement for some of the star’s South African fans was put on hold after his show was postponed.

The Nigerian superstar was expected to kickstart his Burna Boy After Tour at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on September 23.

The event has been moved to December 16.

While social media users speculated the reason behind the postponement, the Grammy award-winning star took to his Instagram stories to assure his fans he will come to South Africa soon.

“I was in SA last year and I had 100,000 of the most beautiful South Africans outside for me, so no dead agenda. I will see you again real soon South Africa. I love you,” he wrote.