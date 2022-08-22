Burns injuries sell out copper cable thief

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A suspected copper thief was recently sold out by severe burns he sustained while stealing copper cables.

The suspect is Nkosikhona Khumalo (31) who has since been arrested after alert neighbours told the police about his suspicious injuries.

According to Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector, Nomalanga Msebele, on August 8 this year, an informant who is a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Bulawayo employee received a report of theft of copper cables which had occurred outside Percy Avenue and Essex Road in Hillside Bulawayo.

“The informant made a report at ZRP Hillside, where the police and ZETDC personnel attended the scene. On the same day , police received information that there was one Nkosikhona Khumalo who had burn wounds and claimed that he got burnt while preparing food for his children, but the wounds were suspected to be electrocution,” said Inspector Msebele.

Following investigations, the suspect was arrested.

“The accused ‘s home was searched and 63 kgs of copper cables valued at US$ 1 260 were recovered together with the accused ‘s T-shirt with burnt holes,” said the police spokesperson.

Further investigations also revealed that the accused person committed the offence together with one male adult known as Kha Ngwenya from Kensington suburb ,Bulawayo.

The police have appealed to anyone with information that may help in the arrest of Kha Ngwenya to report to any nearest police station.