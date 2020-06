Spread This News











BBC

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says

A government statement says that he was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.

His condition then improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Nkurunziza was due to step down from the presidency in August after 15 years in power.

More details to follow.