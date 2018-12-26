Bus fare hike turns travellers’ Christmas into nightmare

By Audience Mutema

LONG distance bus operators have connived to turn travellers’ 2018 Christmas into a living nightmare after hiking charges by two to three times those that were prevailing only a few weeks ago.

They have attributed the increases on the current fuel shortages that have seen their buses spend hours in queues while waiting for deliveries.

A visit to Harare’s Mbare Musika long distance bus terminus revealed that a trip that used to cost $14 was now $60.

This is despite that fact that most travellers have not had any increases in their incomes, let alone by margins that could match the fare increases.

A Mwayera bus driver who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on Monday said the hike was in attempts to recoup lost takings after they are often made to spend days in fuel queues, sometimes sourcing for the scarce commodity at exorbitant black market prices or in foreign currency.

“The bus fare hikes are caused by the shortage of fuel which we sometimes end up buying in foreign currency but charge our fares in bond notes. So for us to be able to buy the fuel again, we need to double our charges,” he said.

A Mandaza bus service driver noted a decrease in this year’s number of travellers for the Christmas holiday.

“People travelling for this year’s holiday have slightly reduced compared to previous years. We suspect this could be because of the current economic situation and the hike in bus fares,” he said.

Nelson Kanonge, a passenger in one of the buses said despite the costs related to this year’s travel, he was determined to travel with some groceries and other goods to his family in the rural areas.

“There is no option other than to just travel or send groceries despite the high bus fares. I could not find myself having to punish my family because of fares that have gone up,” he said.

Before the festive season, a 200 to 300km trip from Harare to Buhera, in Manicaland cost $13 paid in the local bond note but has now shot to $30 while a trip to Gokwe in Midlands costs $60.

Government has attributed the fuel crisis over the past two months to the shortage of foreign currency to import the product while also blaming some unscrupulous individuals for allegedly hoarding the commodity for resell on the black market at exorbitant prices.

Fuel being delivered at service stations is often too quick to run out as motorists wipe it out.