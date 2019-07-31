Busha: Zim govt should speed up production of lithium

By Idah Mhetu

BUSINESSMAN-cum-politician Joseph Busha Monday urged the government to take the lead in the production of lithium as a sustainable renewable energy, that can unlock economic opportunities for the youths in the country.

In his keynote address at Hoja youth summit, a Pan African youth empowerment meeting held at Africa University in Mutare at the weekend, Busha said since Zimbabwe has the largest lithium deposits in Africa, it should take the lead and start an industry that deals with renewable resources including production of batteries.

“Zimbabwe has the largest deposits of lithium in Africa and the fourth in the world. So we could take the lead in renewable energy and energy storage, battery production as well as electric cars. We could start a whole new industrial revolution around that,” he said.

Busha argued that since Zimbabwe has no international stature on any product, the country needs to leverage its resources and begin from there to make a mark in global business circles.

“Zimbabwe does not have any competitive advantage globally from a business perspective and from a product perspective. Atleast we have this resource, we should be taking advantage of the natural resources and create a new industry to show what Africa can do,” he added.

According to Busha, renewable energy is the next great business frontier and this could open up opportunities for restive unemployed youths.

“I think the world will be moving into green world, cleaner energy and electric cars so the youth will be able to find opportunities,” the opposition FreeZim Congress leader said.

Hoja youth is held every year to celebrate young people from across the continent. This year’s summit ran under the theme ‘Youth drivers of a peaceful and prosperous Africa.’

According to the organisers, the movement is aimed at galvanising youths’ contribution to Africa’s Agenda 2030 development thrust and create a youth generation that is self reliant as well as competitive at global level.