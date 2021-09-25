Business Calls For Integrity Included As Curriculum At Zanu PF’s School Of Ideology

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

BLACK Economic Empowerment Forum (BEEF) president Solomon Matsa has suggested that integrity must be included as part of the curriculum at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Matsa, who is one of the country’s top hoteliers in the country, was speaking in Kwekwe recently said for business in Zimbabwe to progress there is need for integrity.

“Mr. (Munyaradzi) Machacha (Principal of Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology) at your school of ideology also include issues of integrity in your curriculum. The country moves forward if we have people of integrity,” he said.

“BEEF pushes for integrity, that our people must be honest, must be reliable, must be responsible, must be responsive, they must love their country. They must love their President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa then we move together. We cannot develop as a people if we don’t love ourselves.”

Matsa also called on businesses to be accountable.

“We are pushing and lobbying the government to have a national credit so that we minimise completely and eliminate criminals. Business cannot flourish when people are not accountable. This calls for serious integrity for all Zimbabweans,” he said.

In addition, Matsa said the Mnangagwa-led government was a responsible government that “loved its people”

“We have a leadership that we need. We think our government is a very responsible government and has love for its people. The government can only create policies for us to use, let’s leverage on that and develop our country. We want Zimbabwe to be the destination of choice for holidays,” he said.