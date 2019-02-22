Business forum ‘The Shift’ set for London launch; AAG president to keynote

By Tidi Kwidini

LONDON: Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president, Dr Chamu Chiwanza, is scheduled to keynote at the launch of The Shift UK, a business enterprise scheme that brings together corporate leaders to discuss key issues affecting the African continent.

The Shift was established over five years ago by Dr Chiwanza, who is the patron, as well as businessman, Custon Dzinoreva.

The Zimbabwe-based entrepreneurs saw a gap in the market to mentor, support, develop and help transform the lives of young men and women seeking to go into business.

Hosted by entrepreneur and managing director of Feenix Group, Farai Muvuti, the event is set for March 2 in London and will bring together an exclusive consortium of entrepreneurs and business leaders that seek to connect UK based businesses and investment banks to Southern African markets, by facilitating a platform that links them to prominent African companies.

Farai, who has joined forces with The Shift to launch the business initiative said he welcomed the partnership and the opportunities the collaboration will bring in harnessing strong relations between Zimbabwe and the UK.

“The Shift UK wants to be the bridge that unites diaspora businesses and raises the narrative of BAME empowerment through investment.

“I strongly believe that BAME driven businesses, whose historical connections are vast, should equally seek to lead the development of Africa through connecting them and helping them become key players in the African market,” he added.

Dr Chiwanza said it was imperative for business leaders in the diaspora to play a part in putting Africa on the map, adding that the launch of The Shift UK comes at a critical time for Zimbabwe and the continent as a whole.

“Investing in Africa is important,” he said.

“We have bright minds, with innovative ideas that will take it to the next level and our ethos as The Shift, is centred on building sustainable businesses and relationships with the international market because collective thinking is key to establishing growth.

“We must work together to develop young talent and help them secure a seat at the table.”

The inaugural event will take place at the Waltham Abbey Marriott Hotel. Nestled in the heart of Essex, London, the venue is a distinctive setting for business and leisure travel and minutes away from Loughton Underground Station, providing direct access to Central London; Stansted Airport and the M25.

Sponsored by Zympay, recruitment agency Timeflex and corporate PR company Loma Media, entry to the event is free and will see a host of established speakers, including award-winning entrepreneur, business coach and tourism expert, Zoe Bennet who will moderate the event.