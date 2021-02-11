Business Tycoon Mohammed Mussa Dies

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PROMINENT wholesaler Muhammed Mussa, owner of giant Mahomed Mussa (MM) Wholesalers, has died.

His death was announced in a Thursday statement by the company.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved father, Muhammed Mussa from this temporary life to the real life of the Here-after. Death was written and everything else is just an excuse. We should always be happy with the decree of Allah Ta’ala. May Allah Ta’ala Forgive the Deceased and Raise his status. We request that one and all make dua for him and do isaale thawaab as that is what will benefit the Deceased,” read the statement.

Mohammed Musa was the father of former Warriors manager Sharif Mussa (pictured below).

The cause of the tycoon’s death is not known yet.