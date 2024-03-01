Businessman Mashamhanda fights eviction from US$1,5 million mansion, seeks six months extension

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Harare businessman Tendai Mashamhanda has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking an extension of his eviction notice from his Highlands mansion by six months.

This comes after he was ordered out of the house on February 29 2024 through a notice served to him on February 26.

He was given less than 72 hours by the sheriff of the High Court, a move he described as unconstitutional since his family risks being homeless.

The house is owned by Bariade Investments Pvt Ltd, a company he has been in a protracted legal battle with for several houses after it claimed ownership.

Mashamhanda, son of the business mogul Alex Mashamhanda of Mashwede Holdings, bought the Highlands property for US$230 000 from Harare lawyer Pihwai Chiutsi.

The house was sold to him while it was under judicial attachment sometime in September 2017.

Bariade Investments subsequently purchased the property at a valid Sheriff’s sale in circumstances where it had already obtained defective title.

Mashamhanda obtained tainted title to the property on 5 May 2022 and has been in occupation of the property from 2020 to date.

In his urgent chamber application, Mashamhanda said the house has been his home for the past four years and he stays there with his wife and minor kids aged five and four respectively.

“I very much abide by the judgement of this court that determined that my home is owned by Bariade Investments.

“My present dispute with the respondent relates to the eviction process in the circumstances of this matter.

“Given that a home is involved, section 74 of the Constitution gives me a right to freedom from arbitrary eviction.

“By the notice of removal dated February 26 2024, the sheriff gave me just slightly less than 72 hours notice of eviction.

“In issuing the notice the respondent acted without checking whether or not the immovable property in question was a home within the contemplates of section 74 of the Constitution.

“I have used the immovable property in question as my home for the past four years…,” he said.

“I would require a minimum of six months to be able to secure alternative accommodation and move all my belongings to a new settlement.

“As an appropriate remedy I respectfully submit that it would be in the interests of justice to set aside the notice of removal and grant me a minimum of six months’ notice of the eviction, ” he said.

Bariade Investments won the legal fight over the house late last year.

Aggrieved by the High Court’s decision, the businessman noted an appeal at the Supreme Court to stop the execution of the lower court’s judgement.

The eviction notice came at a time when the businessman had filed an appeal against the whole judgement of the High Court.

Mashamanda has accused several judges of corruptly influencing the case against him and has lodged several complaints with the Judiciary Services Commission and the Justice Ministry.

The businessman is also demanding the resignation of named judges including Chief Justice Luke Malaba for being corrupt.