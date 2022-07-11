Businessman to pay investor Sharpe for wasted costs

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

HIGH Court judge justice Jacob Manzunzu last week ordered land developer George Katsimberis to pay Pokugara Properties chief executive officer (CEO) Ken Sharpe costs for wasted time in a matter he is seeking an interdict in the ownership wrangle.

The case had failed to kick off at Katsimberis instance.

The two are involved in several legal disputes and in the latest case Katsimberis and his company Coolfitch Investments sued Sharpe, Pokugara Properties and his trustees, Castlehope Investments, Pokugara Eco Friendly and Registrar of Deeds as the first to sixth respondents.

After the matter failed to kick off Justice Manzunzu postponed the matter but said Katsimberis should pay all the respondents on a legal practitioner and client scale.

“Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counseling it is ordered that the matter be postponed…the applicant is to pay wasted costs for today on a legal practitioner and client scale,” Manzunzu ruled.

Katsimberis wanted an order that Pokugara properties Ltd shall within 30 days from the date of the order transfer some stands to Pokugara Ecofriendly.

“We therefore seek an interdict against the Respondents from disposal of the properties until such time as case number 3810/2020 has been resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile Katsimberis is facing other criminal charges of fraud in the similar matter where he is accused of fraudulently acquired fake building plans to build cluster homes in Borrowdale in a joint venture deal with Pokugara properties.

The trial of the matter is still pending with several witnesses lined to testify.