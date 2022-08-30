Businesswoman killed in cold blood; body found by roadside

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Police in Midlands have arrested a man from Zhombe over the suspected murder of a local businesswoman, whose lifeless body was discovered by the roadside in Chief Samambwa village, last week.

The deceased was identified as Primrose Siziba (32).

According to police documents, on Saturday, informant Emildar Moyo of Zhombe was driving to Bhamala when she saw the body lying down facing sideways, about four metres from a side road in a bush at Mlotshwa village, Chief Samambwa.

The informant disembarked from her car and discovered that Siziba was dead and she positively identified her.

“Moyo rushed to Nelson Malito NR 58-240391-X-58 aged 41 years of Village Mlotshwa Chief Samambwa who is the now deceased’s brother and she alerted him. Nelson Malito proceeded to the scene and discovered that Primrose Siziba was already dead with a deep cut on the left side of the chest and he advised the police,” read the police memo.

The deceased was lying down facing sideways with a deep cut on the left side of the chest, an indication that a sharp object was used to stab her and blood was still oozing out.

A pair of deceased’s sandals and a black sun hat was seen on the main road with drops of blood around the area.

“Near the property there was a footprint of a single left shoe and a single push (sandal). Further searches were carried out and a brown handbag with receipts, books a broken cellphone of the deceased was recovered about 20 meters from the road on the right side and again the same footprints were seen around the property,” the memo further reads.

Police enquiries led to the arrest of Leonard Muwinga (32) of Zhombe.

The single left shoe with footprints, which resembled those that were seen at the scene of crime, were recovered.

Circumstances are that the now deceased on Saturday had closed her tuck shop at Mushange business centre, and decided to go home in the same village.

On the fateful day, she was accompanied by Sekai Musekiwa (29) years of Mapiye village, who only accompanied her for about 100 metres and returned to the shops, while Siziba proceeded on her own along Zhombe East-Sidhakeni road.

That was the last time Siziba was to be seen alive.