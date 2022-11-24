Buy Zimbabwe taps into 70% local productivity

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LOBBY group, Buy Zimbabwe’s annual weekly campaign is set to harness the potential deposited in the country’s local production thresholds now placed at an estimated 70%.

The annual week is commemorated towards every year end and was birthed out of the realisation that the nation is losing significant amounts of money gobbled on foreign imports hence the need to promote purchasing of locally manufactured products.

This year the Buy Zimbabwe Week runs from November 21 to 25, and will focus on four key areas which are crucial to the growth of local value chains as well as the need for locals to tap into increasing local production which has seen the rise in locally manufactured products.

The developments come on the back of increased support to local industry through duty rebates, cheaper foreign currency access through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Foreign Exchange Auction among other trade facilitation measures by the government.

“Value chains are creating top of mind awareness in consumers on the necessity to buy local goods and services, promoting the Buy Zimbabwe insignia which represents quality local products, aligning the expectations of Buy Zimbabwe with practices of local retailers, and roping in the media to witness first-hand the increase in local production which is hovering around 70%,” said Buy Zimbabwe.

The Buy Zimbabwe Week will run under the theme ‘Defend and grow Zimbabwean products market share’.

“It will be characterised by road shows to selected leading wholesale and retail outlets accompanied by on site brand activations.

“The participating brands are OK, Pick n Pay, Gain Cash and Carry, Mohamed Mussa Wholesalers, Metro Peech, N Richards, Spar, TV Sales and Home and Bata Shoe Company,” said Buy Zimbabwe.

During the annual week, Brand ambassadors will be stationed at the outlets in major cities and towns where they will explain the benefits of buying locally produced goods and help customers identify local brands with the Buy Zimbabwe insignia.

“As Buy Zimbabwe, we remain committed to the production, preference and promotion of locally produced goods and services to create jobs, wealth and pride,” added Buy Zimbabwe.