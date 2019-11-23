Buyanga claims he fears for his life over ‘Mnangagwa interference’

By Staff Reporter

AFRICAN Medallion Group Limited, founded by Frank Buyanga, has sensationally claimed the South Africa based Zimbabwe business tycoon now fears for his life after reports President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been asked to “help” in a raging child custody battle.

Buyanga is currently embroiled in a bitter fight over custody of his five-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa. The dispute has now sucked in the first family.

Muteswa recently wrote to Mnangagwa asking for his intervention in the matter before the courts.

It has also emerged that Muteswa recently met the First Lady, Auxillia who allegedly called for Buyanga’s arrest.

Buyanga now claims his life is in danger.

In an open letter written to the government on Friday, Buyanga also revealed that one of his lawyers was recently abducted by unknown people.

“AMG has been informed of allegations pointing to agents of members of the First Family in Zimbabwe that have attempted to interfere in the judicial process in regard to the personal custody matters of our founding member Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi for their own personal and/or political motives,” reads the letter in part.

However, it is the claim a lawyer was abducted that could raise fresh controversy around the Buyanga case.

“Additionally, one of the female legal representatives of the African Medallion Group assisting Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi with his personal custody matter in Zimbabwe was recently abducted. The matter was reported to Highlands Police Station and until now, no meaningful investigations have been made,” the company claims in the letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com.

The name of the lawyer allegedly abducted was not revealed and efforts to get comment from Buyanga’s local legal representatives drew blanks Saturday.

AMG board said it suspects that the abduction was sanctioned by State agents.

The company added that it is “cheap and inhumane” for the State to abuse the businessman’s son through interference in a judiciary process indicating it will hold Mnangagwa’s family responsible “if anything were to happen to Buyanga.”.

“In light of what has transpired and as alleged, AMG Group is issuing a stern warning that should anything happen to our founder Mr Buyanga Sadiqi, we will hold members of the First Family and all their agents fully accountable and responsible,” the letter reads.

Added the letter: “If these shenanigans continue, AMG will release evidence whereby these agents have been instructed to create false information regarding our founder to interfere with his credibility as well as the custody matter. Such evidence will reveal the shenanigans that these agents and the First Family is involved in to further their political influences.”

Buyanga has been at loggerheads with his ex-girlfriend for years now, with multiple cases before different courts in the country.

Most of the cases are still pending.

Muteswa was early this year awarded custody by a Civil Court Magistrate but lost out when the High Court granted Buyanga temporary custody over claims she and her family had been evicted from their family home.

The court that ruled she had no proper accommodation for the minor before Buyanga was awarded interim custody of the child.

Muteswa has since appealed against the ruling and the case is yet to be finalised.

On the other hand, Buyanga last week won a case in which he was seeking to have his name added to their son’s birth records.

Muteswa had registered the boy’s birth certificate using her credentials.