Buyanga faces civil imprisonment over US$172 204 debt

By Mary Taruvinga

South African based businessman, Frank Sadiqi Buyanga risks being imprisoned for failing to pay a debt amounting US$172 204 to one Patson Sithole.

The businessman has been summoned to appear before the High Court in Harare and respond to why he has failed to settle the debt after he was ordered to do so by the same court back in 2015.

According summons of civil imprisonment issued against him by the High Court, failure to settle the debt or to appear and explain his position may result in his incarceration.

“You are required to pay this sum by virtue of a judgement obtained against you in the High Court at Harare on the 18th of November 2015 under which you were also ordered to pay the costs of that case which amount is to be taxed.

“If you fail to pay the sum specified above, you must appear before the High Court on June 12 2019 to explain why you have not paid it or show cause why an order for your imprisonment should not be made on account of your failure to pay.”

“The court will conduct an inquiry into your financial position and depending in the circumstances, it may not commit you to prison but instead give you further time to pay the sum due or direct you to pay it in instalments over a specified period,” further reads the summons.

Buyanga was however given an option to approach Sibanda before June 12 to settle the debt.

“If you do not do so, a writ of personal attachment may be issued against you and may be committed to prison.

In the summons, Buyanga was also told to bring evidence of his financial position including his income from wages, salary or other earnings he might receive from anyone.

The court also wants Buyanga to bring evidence of his expenses and of any dependants as well as rent receipts, water and light accounts, account for school fees and insurance policies among other documentary evidence.