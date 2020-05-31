Buyanga letter to JSC exposes Mnangagwas

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA based Zimbabwe millionaire, Frank Buyanga says the recent corruption storm involving President Emerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins vindicates his earlier claims the first family was a criminal cabal.

Buyanga wrote to the Judicial Service Commission last month registering his displeasure over what he said was the first family’s interference with a child custody wrangle he is currently involved in with his ex, Chantelle Muteswa.

In the letter, Buyanga called some members of the First Family a “disruptive cabal of criminals”.

Wrote the businessman then, “Over the past week, a close companion to the Mnangagwa Family Dylish Nguwaya has been communicating with Justice Manzunzu, Mallan Zorodzi Chiswa who also has links to the Muteswa family has also been communicating with Justice Manzunzu.”

Fast forward to this past week, Mnangagwa’s son has been mired in a messy corruption storm linking him to a company said to have pocketed nearly US$1 million after being contracted to supply government with grossly inflated coronavirus fighting equipment.

In the saga, Collins and Nguwaya, an operative behind Drax International, the company at the centre of the storm, feature prominently in the alleged fraud.

When details emerged pointing to Collins’ alleged involvement in the illicit deals, he quickly distanced himself from the company saying he was not in any way connected to Nguwaya.

“I am not a member of the said organisation and I have no shared or interests in their transaction with any Drax International’s representative including Me Delish Nguwaya,” said Collins in a statement.

Drax International also issued a statement claiming that Nguwaya was their only representative in Zimbabwe.

The corruption saga set social media buzzing with comments attacking the First Family for allegedly hiding behind a finger.

Social commentator and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Alex Magaisa, a political commentator, led the Twitter debate with the two Mnangagwa critics attacking Collins for apparent attempts to present hollow excuses.

“Long before this saga the name Dylish Nguwaya had already been associated with Collins Mnangagwa. Businessman Frank Buyanga named Nguwaya as close companion to the Mnangagwa family in a complaint submitted to the Judicial Services Commission (JSC)over a child custody wrangle,” said Magaisa.

“Has Collins suffered amnesia?” Chin’ono also said.