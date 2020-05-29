Buyanga receives ‘death’ threats from baby mama’s dad

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

BUSINESSMAN Frank Buyanga has received what sounds like death threats by his baby mama, Chantelle’s father, Lawrence Muteswa.

The threats could spark more discomfort to the Africa Medallion Group (AMG) founder who is at the centre of a fierce child custody wrangle with his ex.

Muteswa took the fight to Buyanga’s Facebook page after the millionaire who is also a philanthropist posted about the donations done by one of his companies, The Cape Mint recently to the Eswatini community in Johannesburg, South Africa amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

His baby mama’s father took the opportunity to attack the property mogul by commenting, “your days are numbered” on the post.

A source close to Buyanga said they fear his life might be in danger.

“We fear his life may be in danger as powerful enemies are grouping together against him… now they are even publicly threatening him on social media,” said a relative to the businessman.

He said they were convinced that Lawrence Muteswa is the one threatening considering he used the same Facebook account he once communicated with Buyanga back in 2013.

Information seen by NewZimbabwe.com shows that Muteswa once communicated with Buyanga during the period extending from August 8 2013 and September 3 2016.

Buyanga also acknowledged his relationship with Chantelle to her father through the same platform using the same account.

Among other things they communicated about Chantelle’s grandfather’s death.

The businessman has a five-year-old son with Chantelle and once stayed together in Sandton, South Africa before they broke up.

Following their fall-out, the two have been embroiled in a bitter custody wrangle and have cases pending before various courts.

Buyanga is currently with his son in South Africa and the mother is hard on his heels pressing him to bring back the minor.

She won custody of the boy early last year but lost out when she was evicted from a house she resided with her father.

The businessman was then granted interim custody mid-last year and was staying with his son since then.

Chantelle briefly grabbed the boy from him for a few days over a month ago but this was short-lived after Buyanga grabbed the boy back in a movie style.

Before this drama unfolded, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family were roped in the fight with allegations pointing to the effect that the First Family wanted Buyanga arrested.

It was alleged that Chantelle is now dating one of Mnangagwa’s sons, Collins.

The First Family was also accused of interfering with the feuding couple’s court cases.

Some sources also told Buyanga that his life was in danger.

However, regarding this latest incident, Buyanga could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.